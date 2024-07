Oferta e “Djajve të Kuq” për holandezin konsiderohet shumë e ulët, Bayerni e refuzon

Bayern Munich's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates Bayern Munich's French defender Dayot Upamecano (L) and Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO